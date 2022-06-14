Casey's & Mtn Dew Release New Exclusive Flavor

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. are offering customers a brand-new way to quench their thirst in the summertime heat through the release of Mtn Dew Overdrive, available exclusively at Casey's convenience stores.

The latest long-term addition to the Mtn Dew flavor lineup features a refreshing citrus punch taste with hints of mango, raspberry and lime flavors.

Mtn Dew Overdrive launches this month at more than 2,400 locations. It is the first Mtn Dew exclusive flavor available at Casey's and will be available in 20-ounce bottles as well as the beverage fountain.

Based on a shared passion for the great outdoors, Casey's and Mtn Dew teamed up to craft a delicious new flavor specially designed to fuel their adventures across the Heartland this summer, according to the companies. Whether someone prefers to hike, fish, camp or just hang out near the water, Mtn Dew Overdrive is meant to be the perfect blend of light and juicy fruit flavors that will keep fans feeling refreshed and recharged for any outdoor activity.

"We are ecstatic to carry Mtn Dew Overdrive at our Casey's convenience stores across the Heartland," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's. "As the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S., we're always looking for the most flavorful products to pair with our handmade pizza, and Mtn Dew knows a thing or two about flavor. We are looking forward to welcoming Dew Nation and Casey's fans alike into our stores to taste the delicious combo of Mtn Dew Overdrive and Casey's pizza, and fuel whatever outdoor adventures await this summer."

The companies also announced the latest Mtn Dew character: Benny the Bearalope, a whimsical waterskiing mascot that embodies the playful and adventurous spirit of the new beverage, here to celebrate the release of Mtn Dew Overdrive. Shoppers will have the chance to spot Benny at their local Casey's stores all summer long and are encouraged to post their sightings on social media using the hashtag #MTNDEWOVERDRIVE.

As part of the partnership between Casey's and PepsiCo, the Mtn Dew Overdrive label features a variety of items that pay homage to the convenience retailer, including a rooster weathervane necklace and barn-shaped buoy that highlights Casey's founding year. Dedicated Mtn Dew and Casey's fans are encouraged to discover and share all the specially designed hidden items on social media by tagging @MountainDew and @Caseys (@caseysgenstore on Twitter).

"We love how much Mtn Dew and Casey's fans crave outdoor adventures, so we created this unique and flavorful Mtn Dew drink to fuel those experiences," said Scott Henzi, commercial senior vice president, PepsiCo Beverages North America, central division. "Mtn Dew Overdrive has been tried and tested to be the perfect companion for an adventure-filled day on the lake or trails, or any time you want the crisp, refreshing flavor that only DEW and Casey's can bring you."

This marks the second Mtn Dew flavor exclusive to a particular c-store brand that has launched in recent months. In May, Circle K and PepsiCo rolled out Mtn Dew Purple Thunder, a new beverage that combines blackberry and plum flavors.

Based in Ankeny, Casey's currently operates more than 2,400 convenience stores in 16 states.