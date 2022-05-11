Circle K & Mountain Dew Partner on Exclusive Flavor

CHAROTTE, N.C. — Circle K has teamed up with PepsiCo Inc. to announce the exclusive release of Mtn Dew Purple Thunder, a new beverage that combines blackberry and plum flavors. Mtn Dew Purple Thunder is now available only at Circle K locations.

"We are thrilled to offer Mtn Dew Purple Thunder as an exclusive flavor at Circle K," said Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer for Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. "Everything from the berry flavor to the design was specially created by Mtn Dew and Circle K to provide a unique beverage that is sure to bring a new level of fun and flavor to our customers."

Mtn Dew Purple Thunder is available in both 20-ounce bottles and as a fountain drink.

"Mtn Dew is on a continuous mission to create the best flavors with the best partners, and we know Dew Nation is going to love the delicious flavor twist of blackberry and plum that Purple Thunder brings to our roster," said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer, Mtn Dew. "And, there is no better partner than Circle K to bring this awesome flavor to life."

The Mtn Dew Purple Thunder bottle design features a biker gang of Dew characters, including a plum and blackberry enjoying the "sweetest ride of their life."

As Convenience Store News reported, this is not the first time Circle K partnered with PepsiCo. In 2021, the two teamed to exclusively launch Mtn Dew Major Melon at the fountain. The convenience retailer showcased the offering with window posters touting the beverage's availability as a fountain drink "first at" Circle K.

PepsiCo has also teamed with Speedway LLC on exclusive Mtn Dew promotions. In 2021, Speedway LLC brought back Mtn Dew Spark by popular demand.

The bold, pink beverage with a blast of raspberry lemonade flavor launched at Speedway as part of the 2020 Year of DEW campaign, giving fans a chance to score exclusive product releases, epic promotions and MTN DEW surprises. It sold out within weeks of its debut.

Speedway supercharged the 2021 promotion with a tiered rewards program that gives DEW Nation even more chances to buy, scan and win one-of-a-kind prizes, including tickets to some of America's biggest racing events leveled up to the ultimate fan experience, branded merchandise and Speedway gift cards.

Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard Inc. operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Mountain Dew is a product of Purchase. N.Y.-based PepsiCo North America Beverages. PepsiCo Inc. generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.