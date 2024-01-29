Casey's Partners With Major Bicycle Touring Event

ANKENY, Iowa — Cyclists who take part in a major Iowa touring event can fuel up in advance or celebrate their ride at Casey's General Stores Inc.

The Iowa-based convenience store retailer is partnering with Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) and will serve as the association's exclusive pizza partner.

This marks the third year in a row that Casey's has sponsored the world's longest multiday bicycle touring event, which takes place July 20-27. RAGBRAI begins in southeast Iowa in Glenwood and continues east through multiple towns to finish in Burlington.

[Read more: Casey's Creates New Foodservice Position]

"We are incredibly excited to announce our continued sponsorship of RAGBRAI. Casey's is in the heart of the communities we serve, including hundreds of towns across Iowa," said Katie Petru, director of communications at Casey's. "RAGBRAI is a special and iconic event, bringing focus to the towns that Casey's calls home. We are thrilled to welcome riders to Iowa, invite them to enjoy our delicious, handmade pizza, and give them an amazing Casey's experience along their ride."

Due to popular demand, Casey's once again teamed up with custom cycling apparel brand Primal to offer 2024 cycling jerseys to RAGBRAI riders and fans, available via Primal's online shop.

In 2023, RAGBRAI celebrated its 50th anniversary with the biggest event to date. Thousands of Iowans and visitors to the state took part as riders or by cheering on ride participants.

"We are thrilled to have Casey's return as the official convenience store of RAGBRAI," said AGBRAI Ride Director Matt Phippen. "They've provided the fuel for our support drivers and riders through the years. You can't think of RAGBRAI without thinking of Casey's."

Casey's sponsorship ties in with the chain's status as The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters. It is the fifth-largest pizza chain and third-largest convenience store in the country.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,600 stores across 17 states.