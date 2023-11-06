Casey's & PepsiCo Team Up on Annual Giving Campaign

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. are showing gratitude for veterans and active service members through the organizations' annual giving campaign.

"Service members, both past and present, have given so much to our country. Last year, our guests helped us make a significant impact on these brave men and women by raising more than $1 million for these two nonprofit organizations," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's, and a veteran of the United States Army. "We are grateful for PepsiCo's continued partnership on this campaign and appreciate the sincere generosity of our guests and team members through this annual opportunity to give back in a meaningful way."

Now through Nov. 28, the convenience store chain invites guests to support the campaign in two ways: Customers can donate by rounding up their in-store purchases at checkout, and/or purchase any 20-ounce Pepsi, a small Lay's or Doritos pack, or a Mega Slice, and PepsiCo will donate a portion of the proceeds, up to $25,000.

"PepsiCo is honored to partner with Casey's in our continued support of the military heroes who have served and protected our country," said Tameka McBride, senior vice president of Commercial, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. "Through our annual PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance relay and Casey's annual giving campaign, we are proud to raise funds for organizations that support veterans and their families across our communities for nearly a decade."

Two organizations will benefit from the campaign: Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) and Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Casey’s has been a long-time partner for HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring stability, strength and community for veterans, service members and their families.

"As a longtime supporter of Hope For The Warriors, Casey's and its guests have continued to show their dedication to military families," said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. "At Hope For The Warriors, we know the needs of service members, veterans and their families are ever changing; however, we know the support from Casey's is steadfast in saving the lives of those we serve on a daily basis."

The convenience retailer also works with Children of Fallen Patriots, which provides scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

"Casey's round-up campaign raised over $1.7M in cumulative support for Children of Fallen Patriots," said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Fallen Patriots. "Thanks to Casey's, we have been able to cover the cost of a combined 277 years of college funding for our scholars. We're so incredibly grateful for this partnership and look forward to this year."

With the help of its guests and partners, Casey's has donated $8 million to date through its in-store round-up campaigns to veterans, service members and their families.

Additionally, Casey’s is offering any size complimentary coffee or fountain drink to all veterans on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). The chain is extending the same offer year-round to active duty military personnel and on-duty, uniformed first responders, including law enforcement, fire and EMS.

Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey’s operates more than 2,500 convenience stores. The company is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.