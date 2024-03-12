Casey's Ramps Up Hiring to Meet Peak Travel Season Demand

As part of its incentives for new employees, the retailer recently introduced a formal team member value proposition with pillars that address structured career growth programs; total well-being through comprehensive benefits and recognition programs; the Casey's values and culture; and team member engagement.

In addition to bringing in new staff, the convenience retailer plans to continue to develop current team members through initiatives like a new internal Career Fair, which assists interested employees with succession planning and creating a customized path for furthering their career with Casey's.

"Casey's introduced our team member value proposition this past year which brings clear focus to all the ways we are supporting our team members as they grow and develop within the company. This includes providing career growth opportunities, supporting well-being, living our values and being engaged at work," said Thomae.

With the summer season approaching, Casey's is among other convenience operators looking to amp up the employee count. Wawa Inc. recently kicked off the company's hiring season early and set an ambitious plan to hire 1,500 seasonal staff members at 60 locations.

Applicants interested in joining the team at Casey's can visit the c-store chain's career page here. Both full-time and part-time roles will be available.

A Fortune 500 company founded more than 50 years ago, Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,600 stores across 17 states.