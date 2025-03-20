 Skip to main content

Casey's Supports Women 'Chasing' Their Dreams

The retailer fuels "Weather Women: Into the Bear’s Cage," a cinematic storm-chasing documentary by Paradeigm Films.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Casey's_Weather Women

ANKENY, Iowa — As the first day of spring and storm-chasing season arrives, Casey's General Stores Inc. is supporting the women who "chase" their dreams.

The convenience store chain is partnering with "Weather Women: Into the Bear’s Cage," a cinematic storm-chasing documentary by Paradeigm Films. The series, fueled by Casey's, follows renowned storm chasers as they capture the 2025 storm season in real time, offering viewers an unprecedented look at the power of nature. Filmed in a cinéma vérité style — raw, unscripted and in real time — "Weather Women" captures the true intensity of storm chasing with no second takes, according to a release.

"At Casey's, we know it's not crazy to chase your dreams — and storms — and these amazing women are proof that when an opportunity arises, you got to chase it. We're here to fuel the adventure of storm chasing season across Casey's Country," said Katie Petru, director, public relations and communications at Casey's.

[Read more: Foodservice Leads Casey's Through Its Latest Quarter]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Casey's Evolving Support of Women

The Weather Women story begins at the 2025 National Storm Chaser Summit in Overland, Kan., and follows the stories of Jessica Moore, meteorologist, travel writer and professional photographer; Tori Jane Ostberg, photographer and writer; and Emmy-winning broadcaster, meteorologist Jennifer Watson.

"Storm chasers are often misunderstood — seen as thrill-seeking renegades when, in reality, they are experts in weather, often highly trained meteorologists, PhDs, and researchers doing critical, life-saving work," said Stephen Brucher, owner of Paradeigm Films and the film's director. "They are the eyes on the ground, relaying vital information on severe storms and tornadoes that radar alone can't capture. Their efforts may go unnoticed, but they are the unsung heroes standing between chaos and safety."

Paradeigm Films is an independent production agency based in Kansas City, Mo., specializing in cinematic storytelling for brands. 

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Family Express Begins Expansion With New Prototype

The chain's first prefabricated and modularized convenience store will open in Ligonier, Ind.
Family Express store prototype

Seven & i Holdings & Couche-Tard Explore Possible Divestitures

The companies will collaborate on identifying stores that could be sold, as well as potential buyers.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Couche-Tard Urges 'Full Engagement' With Seven & i Holdings

The retailer urged 7-Eleven's parent company to enter into full discussions beyond the issue of U.S. regulatory approval.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Seven & i & Couche-Tard Set Deadline for Interested Buyers of U.S. Stores

Several companies are reportedly in talks under nondisclosure agreements.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds