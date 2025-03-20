Casey's Supports Women 'Chasing' Their Dreams
Casey's Evolving Support of Women
The Weather Women story begins at the 2025 National Storm Chaser Summit in Overland, Kan., and follows the stories of Jessica Moore, meteorologist, travel writer and professional photographer; Tori Jane Ostberg, photographer and writer; and Emmy-winning broadcaster, meteorologist Jennifer Watson.
"Storm chasers are often misunderstood — seen as thrill-seeking renegades when, in reality, they are experts in weather, often highly trained meteorologists, PhDs, and researchers doing critical, life-saving work," said Stephen Brucher, owner of Paradeigm Films and the film's director. "They are the eyes on the ground, relaying vital information on severe storms and tornadoes that radar alone can't capture. Their efforts may go unnoticed, but they are the unsung heroes standing between chaos and safety."
Paradeigm Films is an independent production agency based in Kansas City, Mo., specializing in cinematic storytelling for brands.
Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.