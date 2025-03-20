Casey's Supports Women 'Chasing' Their Dreams

ANKENY, Iowa — As the first day of spring and storm-chasing season arrives, Casey's General Stores Inc. is supporting the women who "chase" their dreams.

The convenience store chain is partnering with "Weather Women: Into the Bear’s Cage," a cinematic storm-chasing documentary by Paradeigm Films. The series, fueled by Casey's, follows renowned storm chasers as they capture the 2025 storm season in real time, offering viewers an unprecedented look at the power of nature. Filmed in a cinéma vérité style — raw, unscripted and in real time — "Weather Women" captures the true intensity of storm chasing with no second takes, according to a release.

"At Casey's, we know it's not crazy to chase your dreams — and storms — and these amazing women are proof that when an opportunity arises, you got to chase it. We're here to fuel the adventure of storm chasing season across Casey's Country," said Katie Petru, director, public relations and communications at Casey's.

