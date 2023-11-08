Casey's Honored as Corporate Champion for Board's Gender Parity

ANKENY, Iowa — The Women's Forum of New York honored Casey's General Stores Inc. at its seventh biennial "Breakfast of Corporate Champions" (BCC) event for its female representation on the company's board of directors. Forty percent of Casey's board seats are held by women.

This marks the second consecutive BCC at which Casey's was honored for its gender parity, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Casey's is committed to gender balance and diversity across our entire organization. Having a diverse board of directors is one example of this focus and we are honored to be recognized by the Women's Forum of New York," said Darren Rebelez, Casey's chairman, president and CEO.

This year, the Women's Forum recognized 233 companies from the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 that have achieved 40 percent or more representation on their corporate boards. All Corporate Champion companies from 2011 to 2023 have exceeded the national average of board seats held by women.

The Women's Forum recognized Casey's for the critical role of its leadership in accelerating change to help make gender equity a business priority, and for driving intent to action.

"Congratulations to Casey's CEO and Board as a 2023 honoree at the Women's Forum of New York Breakfast of Corporate Champions for having 40 percent women on their board exceeding the national S&P 500 average of 33 percent," said Janice Ellig, CEO of Ellig Group, and founder and chair of the Women's Forum of New York's Breakfast of Corporate Champions. "Casey's commitment to gender diversity has been recognized for exceeding the national average and will be making their fourth appearance at the biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions."

The Women's Forum's Corporate Board Initiative reflects the organization's belief that change happens more quickly when it is driven from the top. The initiative focuses on company leadership, including CEOs, directors, and nominating and governing chairs, working to advance the appointment of women with the overarching goal to achieve gender parity on corporate boards.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's operates more than 2,500 convenience stores. The company is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

Casey's is No. 3 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.