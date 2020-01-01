Cash in on fast-growing vehicle sanitizing demand

Fragramatics new Ezee-Mist™ vehicle sanitizer dispenser helps convenience stores to profitably meet the growing demand for quick, efficient vehicle sanitizing, according to Larry Ingram, president of Fragramatics. “We developed this machine to deliver an application of an EPA/FDA approved product in just a few minutes,” Ingram said. The machine produces a four to five foot plume at one ounce per minute. The spray kills viruses including COVID-19, bacteria and fungi.

The sanitizer is housed in a sturdy double-locked stainless steel cabinet. Striking graphics and easy instructions cover the front of the machine and create the customer appeal. “Prospects can read the word “SANITIZER” from a long distance across a parking lot,” says Steve Osborn, Fragramatics vice-president of sales. “Our graphics are a customer magnet.”

An extra-strength 15’ dispensing hose easily accommodates applications in larger vehicles. The machine can add a profitable income stream when priced at $5 per vend. Mounting options include 42”, 64” or 84” pedestals.

With coin-op, credit card and push-button options, the machine is easily adapted to virtually any operation requiring vehicle sanitization. Mobile version available. 800.643.1574. www.fragramatics.com