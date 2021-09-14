CBD Living Black Cherry Sparkling Water

CBD Living adds Black Cherry to its line of sparkling waters. The new variety contains 25 milligrams of nano CBD per can, as well as potassium, zinc and vitamins A, B5, B6 and B12 to enhance the immune system and provide an extra boost of energy. Black Cherry is the fifth flavor to join the line. All CBD Living products are manufactured using 100 percent organic hemp grown on state-licensed hemp farms in Oregon and Colorado, and are triple-tested by third-party independent labs, with results posted online. All CBD Living products contain zero THC and are made in the United States.