07/15/2021
CBD Living Body Lotion
Eight-ounce tubes are available in five summery scents.
CBD Living expands its bestselling line of CBD topicals with the launch of CBD Living Body Lotion. The product is available in five summery scents: Relaxing Lavender, Soothing Eucalyptus, Refreshing Coconut Lime, Zenful Amber Bergamot, and Calming Unscented. Each 8-ounce tube contains 200 milligrams of broad-spectrum Nano CBD. Like all of the brand's topical products, CBD Living Body Lotion is lightweight, non-greasy, uses natural ingredients, and is manufactured using proprietary Skin Retention Technology. All CBD Living products are made using organic hemp grown on state-licensed farms in Oregon and Colorado, and contain absolutely zero THC.