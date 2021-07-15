CBD Living expands its bestselling line of CBD topicals with the launch of CBD Living Body Lotion. The product is available in five summery scents: Relaxing Lavender, Soothing Eucalyptus, Refreshing Coconut Lime, Zenful Amber Bergamot, and Calming Unscented. Each 8-ounce tube contains 200 milligrams of broad-spectrum Nano CBD. Like all of the brand's topical products, CBD Living Body Lotion is lightweight, non-greasy, uses natural ingredients, and is manufactured using proprietary Skin Retention Technology. All CBD Living products are made using organic hemp grown on state-licensed farms in Oregon and Colorado, and contain absolutely zero THC.