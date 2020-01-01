Press enter to search
The shot combines the focusing effects of caffeine with the calming effects of CBD.
The CBD Living Energy Shot is a two-ounce shot that combines 30 milligrams of Broad Spectrum Nano CBD with 200 milligrams of caffeine, about the amount found in two cups of black coffee. Available in a Mixed Berry flavor, the shot is sugar free, negating the later sugar rush and crash. All CBD Living products are manufactured using 100 percent organic hemp grown on state-licensed hemp farms in Oregon and Colorado, and are triple-tested by third-party independent labs.  

