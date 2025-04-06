Reese's Filled Pretzels is a game-changing mashup of crunchy, salty pretzels filled with peanut-buttery perfection on the inside, according to The Hershey Co. Available nationwide, Reese's Filled Pretzels come in three sizes: 5-ounce bags for snacking on the move, 9-ounce pouches for a me-time snack break, and 18-ounce jars big enough to share. Pricing is at the discretion of the retailer.