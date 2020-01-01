CBD Living released a new addition to its CBD Living Travel line: a 1-ounce travel-size hand sanitizer. CBD Living Hand Sanitizer combines 50 milligrams of 100 percent organic U.S.-grown hemp with 62 percent ethyl alcohol to sterilize hands. Vitamin E and aloe deliver moisture and keep skin smooth. CBD Living's proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows the CBD particles to better absorb through the skin, leading to faster and longer relief, according to the company.