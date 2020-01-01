CBD Living New Packaging

CBD Living rolled out new packaging for all 100-plus products in the company's portfolio. The new label design provides a more in-depth view of each product without being cluttered; it better informs shoppers on ingredients, dosage, usage suggestions, and more. The front panel describes what the product is, and how many milligrams of nano-CBD can be found in each container. The right panel shows nutritional information, serving size, and a full ingredients list. Users also can easily find instructions for use, suggested dosage, and Food and Drug Administration disclosures with the new packaging.