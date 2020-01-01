CBD Living Pet Line

CBD Living launched a pet line consisting of nearly 20 new products. According to the company, pets can now receive the same great quality and relief their owners are used to experiencing from CBD Living products. With the new pet line, dogs can enjoy hard treats and soft chews, tinctures, sprays and gel caps. Cats can groom in style with nose and paw salve, hot spot foam, and tinctures. Additionally, all furry friends can benefit from CBD Living Pet Water Booster and from pet shampoo and conditioner.