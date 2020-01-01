Asheville Hemp Project (AHP), a grower and processor of hemp, unveiled its first consumer product: CBD Mint Gum. AHP aims to connect consumers to the source of the natural plant, and their own inner nature, according to the company. It selected gum as the first consumer product to introduce because of its super-efficient delivery of CBD. Each piece of AHP's CBD Mint Gum contains 10 milligrams of CBD and comes in a convenient foil pack that maximizes freshness and improves product protection and dispensing.