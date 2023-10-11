Cenex Connects With Local Roots for Community Giveback Program

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Cenex, the energy brand of CHS Inc., launched Hometown Throwdown, a contest focused on encouraging individuals and organizations to share what makes their hometown festival unique. Qualifying festivals have a chance to win up to $100,000 to bring the celebration to the next level.

Hometown Throwdown was inspired by the Cenex brand's history of giving back to the communities it calls home, the company stated. Currently operating more than 1,400 retail locations across 19 states, Cenex has given more than $500,000 in grants to help fund dozens of community projects, including the improvement of aging baseball fields, providing athletic workshops in schools and supporting local food shelters.

"At Cenex, we have always made it a priority to celebrate and support our local communities where our valued retailers and dealers call home. This new social contest, Hometown Throwdown, does just that and so much more," said Mimi Berlin, expert marketing and communications specialist, energy, at CHS Inc. "It highlights the unique celebrations that bring our local communities together and fosters community pride. We are excited to launch the Hometown Throwdown contest to enable consumers to celebrate the festivals that are near and dear to their hearts."

The entry period for the competition started Oct. 3 and will run until Dec. 15. Individuals and organizations can nominate their festival by posting a photo to Facebook, Instagram or TikTok while tagging Cenex Stores' social media accounts and using the hashtags "#PoweredLocally" and "#Contest." Nominations can also be submitted online through the Hometown Throwdown online entry form.

Once the entry period has closed, three finalists will be announced in April 2024 and voting will begin. The grand prize winner will be revealed in May and receive $100,000 for their festival. The remaining two finalists will receive $25,000 each.

To be eligible, festivals must be run by a local chamber of commerce, municipality, downtown commission, community-oriented nonprofit group or other similar organization. Festivals must take place in the following states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.