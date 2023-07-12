Cenex Zip Trip Puts Fuel at the Center of Summer Giveaway

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Cenex Zip Trip will be launching its fourth annual Dog Days of Summer giveaway promotion on July 17 and run it for seven weeks through Labor Day weekend.

Customers who are 21 years and older can visit any of Cenex Zip Trip's 39 stores during the promotional period to enter to win one of several prizes, including the grand prize of $3,000 worth of fuel. Additional prizes include coolers, smokeless fire pits, a pizza oven and more.

[Read more: Cenex Zip Trip Chain Joins Convenience Stores Against Trafficking Program]

Customers can enter to win as often as once per day either by scanning a QR code on the promotional materials located throughout each store or via the Zip Trip app. Winners will be randomly selected and notified after the conclusion of the giveaway on Sept. 4.

Similar to prior years, the company will also be donating $500 each week of the promotion to different animal shelters across its operational footprint. Customers and social media followers are encouraged to nominate their favorite animal shelter, with the top nominee of the week receiving the donation.

"We're excited to bring back our summer giveaway, which is something a lot of our customers now look forward to," said Andrea Worley, Cenex Zip Trip marketing specialist. "We're sure to have one lucky customer who will be excited to win some free fuel, and several animal shelters who will benefit from additional funds."

Cenex joins many of its fellow c-store retailers in launching promotions and contests throughout the summer. Royal Farms, RaceTrac Inc., 7-Eleven Inc. and Wawa Inc., among others, have all offered their guests the chance to win monetary prizes, swag or unique opportunities during the hottest days of the year.

Owned by CHS Inc., a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the U.S., Cenex Zip Trip operates a chain of 39 convenience stores located throughout Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Colorado.