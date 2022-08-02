CFX Highlights: The 2022 Foodservice Innovators Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. — In addition to presentations, discussions and local excursions, the 2022 Convenience Foodservice Exchange, hosted by Convenience Store News, featured an annual highlight: the presentation of the Foodservice Innovators Awards.

The 2022 Convenience Foodservice Exchange took place in Savannah on June 21-22.

The Foodservice Innovators Awards recognize c-store retailers that are raising the bar on quality, service and innovation in the foodservice category. Now in its 11th year, the program has been recognizing best-in-class convenience foodservice retailers since 2012. Winners are chosen annually by the Convenience Store News Foodservice Advisory Council, a panel of foodservice experts from the retailer, supplier, wholesaler, research and consulting fields.

"We have a terrific group of Best-in-Class convenience foodservice winners in this year's Foodservice Innovators Awards," said presenter Don Longo, editorial director emeritus of CSNews. "We have two first time winners in Casey's General Stores and Huck's Market, and we have multiyear winners in Rutter's, Wawa and Texas Born (TXB), formerly known as Kwik Chek. They've all proven they can turn on a dime and pivot to meet changing market conditions and still deliver an outstanding and innovative food offering."

Jimmy Crowder and Brandon Frampton of TXB accepted the 2022 Best Prepared Foods Innovator award. This is the second time the retailer has won this award, having been recognized in 2020 as Kwik Chek.

Chad White, foodservice category manager of Rutter's, accepted the 2022 Best Cold & Frozen Beverages Innovator award. Rutter's is no stranger to the winners' circle, having won the overall Innovator of the Year title in 2012, 2018 and 2021. Rutter's was also named Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year in 2013.