Why Kwik Chek Is the 2020 Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year

SPICEWOOD, Texas — This marks the first time that Kwik Chek Food Stores, operator of more than 45 convenience, grocery and quick food operations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, is being honored with a Foodservice Innovators Award.

In selecting the chain as Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year, judges cited Kwik Chek's focus on fresh, quality foods. Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retailer had the foresight to launch a program of craveable, innovative family meal deals that cost less than $20 and serve a family of four. Options include:

Chicken Family Deal — 10 tenders, two 16-ounce sides and four rolls for $15.99;

Taco Family Deal, Breakfast — Six original tacos for $8.99 or 12 for $13.99; and

Taco Family Deal, Lunch — Six original tacos and two 16-ounce sides for $13.99, or 12 tacos and two sides for $19.99.

The initial offering also included a Kings Ranch Casserole Family Deal, a Chicken Fried Steak Family Deal, a Hamburger Family Deal, and a Pizza Family Deal.

Additionally, Kwik Chek has enhanced its grab-and-go section with Family Kwik Packs, which are prepackaged offerings of chicken salad, brisket, carne guisada, picadillo, pork tamales, mac and cheese, charro beans, mashed potatoes and green beans. Several judges felt the Family Meal Deals and expanded prepared foods offer are especially relevant in the current COVID-19 environment.

Judges also liked Kwik Chek's limited-time Value Meal Deal menu additions, such as the El Jefe Taco, Bandit, Seafood Plates, Nashville Hot Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Tenders on a Roll, fresh-baked velvet cookies, and hand-fried, fresh-made hash browns served with chopped onions.