"Champions of Chunky" Campaign

Campbell's Chunky brand, the Official Soup of the National Football League (NFL), is teaming up with NFL stars Dak Prescott and Saquon Barkley for its latest creative and brand platform, "Champions of Chunky." The campaign is a modern, updated version of the classic "Mama's Boy" campaign, which first aired in 1997 and last ran in 2014. Three creative spots — "Question for Dak," "Game Soup" and "Huddle" — will air throughout the NFL season across network and cable TV, as well as digital platforms. The integrated marketing campaign also includes "Champions of Chunky" local market activations and social media engagement — most notably, Campbell Soup Co.'s first-ever partnership with Twitch, a live streaming platform for gamers. Additionally, there will be several activations leveraging Campbell's NFL team deals, including in-store appearances and player meet-and-greets.