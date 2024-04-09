Chatmeter Local Pages 2.0

Chatmeter launches Local Pages 2.0, a solution designed to help multilocation brands dominate page one search results in each of their local markets. Intended to create optimized pages that integrate seamlessly with location listings, the tool recognizes the importance of local searches for businesses with multiple locations. The updated solution meets the escalating demand for effective local SEO strategies, with Chatmeter stating one early adopter is already reporting a 25% increase in local search traffic.