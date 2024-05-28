Chatmeter Pulse AI Risk Monitoring

Chatmeter launches Pulse AI Risk Monitoring, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution that allows multilocation brands to sort through thousands of daily reviews and social media posts to highlight significant business risks, while accessing qualitative and quantitative metrics in real-time that provide insights into their current risk exposure. Delivered through a user-friendly dashboard, Risk Monitoring uses AI to analyze, flag and classify risky reviews and social media posts into customizable categories such as discrimination, harassment, customer safety, employee safety, unfair business practices, theft and food safety.