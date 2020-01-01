Available in Cheddar and Flamin' Hot varieties, Cheetos Popcorn is infused with "Cheetle," the cheesy dust that lingers on someone's fingertips after they've enjoyed a bag of Cheetos. The new product marks the first time popcorn has been infused with "Cheetle" dust. The ready-to-eat snack comes in 7-ounce Cheddar bags and 6.5-ounce Flamin' Hot bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99, as well as 2-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89.