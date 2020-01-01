Cheetos PopcornThe product marks the first time popcorn has been infused with "Cheetle" dust.
Available in Cheddar and Flamin' Hot varieties, Cheetos Popcorn is infused with "Cheetle," the cheesy dust that lingers on someone's fingertips after they've enjoyed a bag of Cheetos. The new product marks the first time popcorn has been infused with "Cheetle" dust. The ready-to-eat snack comes in 7-ounce Cheddar bags and 6.5-ounce Flamin' Hot bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99, as well as 2-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89.