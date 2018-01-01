Cheez-It & Pringles Major League Soccer Promotion

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Kellogg's are teaming up for a promotion around the Cheez-It and Pringles brands. Specially marked packages of Pringles and Cheez-It products include details on how consumers can win a trip to see their favorite soccer club play. MLS promotional graphics are featured on Cheez-It 3-ounce and Pringles Large Grab & Go displays. The promotion runs June 1 through July 31. To enter the sweepstakes, customers must take a selfie with a qualifying product and upload it to KelloggsMLSSweeps.com. Five grand-prize winners will get a trip for four people to any MLS game. One hundred first-prize winners will get a ticket to any MLS game. One thousand winners will receive $50 electronic gift cards to the Major League Soccer merchandise website.