The Cheez-It brand introduces a new variety to its line of cheesy baked snacks. Cheez-It Puff'd deliver a poppable, puffy and airy bite with 100 percent real cheese baked inside and out. The new product starts with a crunchy outside layer and then transforms into "a melt-in-your-mouth indulgent taste," according to the maker. Packaged in 5.75-ounce bags, Cheez-It Puff'd are available in two flavors: Double Cheese and White Cheddar.