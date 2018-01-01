Chef’s Cut Protein Snack Packs

Chef’s Cut Real Jerky Co. unveils a pair of new products: Protein Snack Packs and a Pepperoni Turkey Snack Stick. The Protein Snack Packs are a shelf-stable meat and cheese snack cup available in two varieties: Teriyaki & Pepper Jack Cheese, and Original Recipe & Cheddar Cheese. Each pack combines Chef’s Cut’s jerky with all-natural dehydrated crispy cheese; features 13-14 grams of protein; and is low in fat and carbs, according to the company. The Pepperoni Turkey Snack Stick has only 60 calories, 9 grams of protein, and is low in sugar.