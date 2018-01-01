CHERRiSH Cherry Juice Beverages

CHERRiSH, the only U.S.-grown, 100 percent Montmorency cherry and Bing cherry juice, will be available to Core Mark-serviced convenience stores through a new distribution deal. The initial rollout will be in 200 stores in Nevada and Arizona, with other regions to follow. Available in Cherry Original, Cherry Pomegranate and Cherry Blueberry varieties, CHERRiSH is the only beverage to pack the entire cherry in the bottle to retain all nutrients from the cherries, according to the maker. Each 12-ounce bottle of CHERRiSH contains juice from a combination of 96 Montmorency and Bing cherries. The beverages have no added apple juice, fillers or added sugars. The drinks are also non-GMO, gluten-free and have a low-glycemic index.