Chester's Chicken Takes First Step in Fort Worth Growth Plan

FORT WORTH, Texas — Chester's Chicken is making its return to the Fort Worth market.

The fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept re-entered Fort Worth with a new store inside the Fuel City located at 1715 Haltom Road in Haltom City. The store began welcoming guests on June 30.

Chester's Chicken offers fried chicken, honey butter biscuits, savory sides, dipping sauces, and desserts with store locations in convenience stores, supermarkets, truck stops, and fuel stations. The company operates 1,200 locations nationwide.

"We're excited to partner with the superior fried chicken experts at Chester's Chicken," said Joseph Bickham, president of Fuel City. "Fusing high-quality food with fast, friendly service is what Fuel City does best. We see Chester's as a strategic partner and look forward to our first grand opening together in Haltom City."

Chester's operates nearly 70 locations throughout the Lone Star State and sees growth potential in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

"Texas has an extra big appetite for fried chicken, and we're excited to bring the juiciest, crunchiest chicken on the planet back to Fort Worth," said Chester's Chicken Vice President of Marketing William Culpepper. "Fuel City is the perfect partner to help us relaunch into this market — we're all about having fun, and they create a fun experience for all who stop in. Customers won't just find the best tacos in Texas at the Fuel City in Haltom City, but now the best fried chicken too."

Chester's has opened more than 60 stores across the county to date this year.

Last year, Love's Travel Stops debuted the first Chester's Chicken store redesign in nearly 20 years at three locations: Durant, Okla.; Monroe, La.; and Elk Grove Village, Ill.

The QSR concept's new look features a fresh color palette, updated menu boards, and modern architectural and interior brand elements throughout, designed to create a better connection between the customer and Chester's fried chicken that is prepared fresh in store throughout the day.

This elevated in-store experience is the next phase of Chester's brand refresh. In 2020, the company launched a new website with an enhanced library of marketing and training tools for franchisees, as well as a new, simplified logo that focuses on the lovable Chester the Chicken mascot.

In the last two years, Chester's also introduced new branded packaging and overhauled its digital menu board design.

Chester's Chicken is based in Birmingham, Ala.

Haltom-based Fuel City is a family-owned and -operated business that was founded in 1995 by John Benda. Coined "Texas in a nutshell" and home to the "Best tacos in Texas," Fuel City boasts a one-of-a-kind experience. It operates seven locations.