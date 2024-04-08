Tooley Oil Installs Lottery Management System Chainwide

[Read more: Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Lottery: Idaho Lottery]

San Ramon-based LottoShield is a lottery management platform that helps convenience stores secure and automate their lottery category. It assists with inventory reconciliation, theft detection and invoice automation, enabling retailers to focus on maximizing revenue and customer engagement. It is the first and only fully automated lottery management system that integrates directly with state lotteries, the company stated.

"[LottoShield eliminates] the manual and guesswork from lottery management and automates it," said Mehdi Mahmoodi, chief operating officer and co-founder of LottoShield. "We are pleased that Tooley Oil Co. chose LottoShield to streamline lottery operations."

Tooley Oil is among a growing number of convenience retailers adopting LottoShield's lottery management system. H&S Energy Products LLC recently integrated LottoShield across its convenience store network following a successful pilot.

The move underscores H&S Energy's aggressive technology adoption strategy and aligns with the company's ambitious expansion plans to double its store count, the chain stated. The adoption of LottoShield is projected to result in cost savings of more than $1 million a year for H&S Energy, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"At last, we've found an amazing solution for Scratchers loss prevention. With this live control and tracking tool, our scratchers' inventory is secure from theft or loss. This is truly a game-changer for our business," H&S Energy Products Director of Operational Systems Fidaa Mohrez said at the time of the announcement.