New from Cheyenne International, Cheyenne Sweet Mint Cigars will add value to the brand lineup by creating a diverse taste profile for adult cigar consumers and will add incremental sales for retailers, according to the company. Created from a blend of high-quality cigar tobacco, Cheyenne Sweet Mint Cigars balance a fresh mint taste and a touch of sweetness. They will be available in 20-count hard packs. Shipments are slated to begin in the second quarter of 2018.