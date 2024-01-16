Choice Market to Accelerate New Digital Experiences

DENVER — Choice Market is launching an exclusive partnership with Adroit Worldwide Media (AWM) as its provider of frictionless technology solutions for the future of shopping. This will allow the retailer to rapidly scale its automated Mini-Mart format across multifamily developments, campuses, festivals, electric vehicle charging destinations and hospitality properties nationwide.

"We selected AWM as our preferred frictionless checkout and tech development partner because they share our vision for the future of retail and can support our rapid pace of innovation," said Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice Market. "AWM's expertise in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence, coupled with their commitment to deliver real time data and actionable insights made them the ideal partner. This partnership will accelerate Choice's plans to roll out a new digital experience with disruptive features and functionality."

Choice Market launched its first Choice Mini-Mart store model on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in October 2022. In March 2023, the retailer announced plans to expand the Mini-Mart store format following a funding round led by the Denver Angels, Kimco Realty, Jogan Health and other private investors, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Choice Market selected AWM for its expertise in powering smart spaces with cutting-edge technology, delivering end-to-end business automation and valuable insights across retail, industrial supply and healthcare sectors.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey with Choice Market as their chosen frictionless technology provider," said AWM's CEO Kevin Howard. "AWM's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with Choice Market's vision for the future of shopping. Together, we aim to revolutionize the retail landscape by providing customers with unparalleled convenience and a seamless, technology-driven shopping experience."

Choice Market and AWM teamed up at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show to showcase a Quick Drop Unit that demonstrates the transformative technologies and frictionless solutions that will redefine the retail experience, according to the companies.

Denver-based Choice Market combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. The company has plans to expand in Colorado and beyond.