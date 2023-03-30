Choice Market to Scale Mini-Mart Format

DENVER — Choice Market plans to rapidly scale up its cashier-less mini-mart format after the successful launch of its first Choice Mini-Mart, located at The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in October 2022.

The national network will be expanded through strategic partnerships with hospitals, apartment developers, venues, airports, electric vehicle charging stations and college campuses.

"The Choice Market team is proud of our rapid growth this past year," said Mike Fogarty, Choice Market founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to expand our innovative grocery model and reach even more consumers with high-quality groceries and fresh meals in a convenient manner."

Choice Market's expansion plan follows another funding round led by the Denver Angels, Kimco Realty, Jogan Health and other private investors. To date, the company has raised nearly $10 million across multiple rounds, and has used those funds to expand at a good clip since the company's founding in 2017.

With a plan to open 30 stores in five years, Choice has already launched its Choice: NOW autonomous markets and won the 2023 Breakout Retailer Award from Convenience Store News' sister publication Chain Store Age.

Additionally, the company recently built up its leadership team with several new executive hires:

Amanda Dentici, chief operating officer;

Merlin Verrier, senior director of culinary operations;

Dennis Apreza, senior director of retail operations; and

Peter Haslam, controller.

The four senior leaders have a combined 80 years of experience in the grocery and food and beverage sectors.

"Amanda, Merlin, Dennis and Peter are all remarkable leaders who have been responsible for the success of leading operators such as Fairway Markets, Walgreens, The Kitchen Restaurant Group and Graham Elliot's Michelin star rated restaurant," said Fogarty. "Their deep experience in all aspects of food and beverage and passion for innovation will help take this company to the next level."

Denver-based Choice Market combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. It currently operates five locations in Denver's metro area. The company has plans to expand in Colorado and beyond.