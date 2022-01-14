Choice Market Designs New Format for Non-Traditional Spaces

DENVER — Choice Market is once again redefining the convenience store model with the opening of the first autonomous market in a healthcare setting.

The Denver-based retailer is partnering with Health Hospitality Partners (HHP), headquartered in St. Louis, to develop a new format, Choice Mini-Mart. The model will launch on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus during the second quarter of 2022, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Chain Store Age (CSA).

The format — which was specifically designed for non-traditional retail spaces such as hospitals, airports and campuses — will feature Choice: NOW, a technology that uses artificial intelligence and cameras to checkout customers without the need for a cashier.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership with HHP and CU Anschutz," said Choice founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. "At Choice, we firmly believe that food is medicine, and this innovative format will provide doctors, nurses, students, patients and families with 24/7 access to high-quality and nutritious options. This is truly a game-changer in the healthcare hospitality sector."

In keeping with Choice's emphasis on healthy eating, the Mini-Mart will offer high-quality prepared food and natural groceries, as well as everyday necessities. The inaugural location will also include Central, a Pan-American kitchen featuring customizable bowls, tacos, burritos, salads and sandwiches from sustainable, healthy ingredients sourced locally whenever possible.

"As we have forged ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic to fulfill our mission to bring hospitality to healthcare, Choice has separated itself from the pack of cutting-edge retailers who provide delicious, nutritious and affordable offerings for stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem," said HHP Chief Operating Officer Cory Sullivan. "We are looking forward to announcing additional locations around the country with this partnership in the year ahead."

The team at HHP has worked closely with leadership at both Choice and CU Anschutz to bridge the gap that exists between healthcare administrators and retail brands, ultimately providing the types of consumer experiences and offerings people have to come to expect in their normal daily lives, the entities stated.

"We are thrilled to partner with Choice and HHP to provide the thousands of hard-working healthcare professionals on our campus with nutritious dining options they deserve, especially after giving their all throughout the pandemic," added Jay Campbell, associate vice chancellor of facilities management and planning at CU Anschutz. "We're also excited to help establish a blueprint to be modeled on medical campuses nationwide."

Choice and HHP have plans to expand the concept nationwide.

Founded in 2017, Choice Market combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. It currently operates three locations in Denver's metro area — including 1770 N. Broadway, 2200 East Colfax Ave. and 939 Bannock St. — with plans to expand in Colorado and beyond.

Convenience Store News and Chain Store Age are properties of EnsembleIQ.