Chum Fruit Bites

The all-natural fruit snacks are now available in the U.S.
Founded in Ireland in 2017, Chum Fruit Bites are now available in the United States. Chum is dedicated to creating all-natural fruit snacks with no artificial ingredients, added sugars, or colors. The company picks fresh fruits in season and uses them in their rawest form. Chum Fruit Bites are baked slowly at a low temperature to retain all the goodness nature has to offer, according to the company. Available in Strawberry, Peach, Apple, Berry and Mango varieties, the fruit bites are vegan, gluten free and kosher.

