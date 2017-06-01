Press enter to search
Close search

Churro Donuts

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Churro Donuts

New Rich’s Foodservice product is a mashup of a Spanish churro and American doughnut.
Churro Donuts

Churro Donuts, new from Rich’s Foodservice, are a mashup between a Spanish churro and an American doughnut. Stores can offer Churro Donuts on their own, adding the included cinnamon sugar, or create a unique offering with melted chocolate, toasted coconut or caramel. The suggested retail price range is 59 cents to $1.29. According to the company, churros increased on menus by 29 percent over the last four years, and 73 percent of doughnuts are impulse purchases.

Other Popular Products

Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout

International Delight Bulk Creamer Dispensers
Hatch Loyalty + CARDFREE Partnership

Hatch Loyalty & CARDFREE Partnership