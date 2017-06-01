Churro Donuts, new from Rich’s Foodservice, are a mashup between a Spanish churro and an American doughnut. Stores can offer Churro Donuts on their own, adding the included cinnamon sugar, or create a unique offering with melted chocolate, toasted coconut or caramel. The suggested retail price range is 59 cents to $1.29. According to the company, churros increased on menus by 29 percent over the last four years, and 73 percent of doughnuts are impulse purchases.