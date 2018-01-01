Forte Products’ Cigarette Disposer is the most convenient and sanitary unit of its kind available in the market. This efficient receptacle keeps grounds free of cigarette butts and prevents unwanted odors in your environment. The opening of the unit is just the right size to ensure that butts are easy to dispose while discouraging any other type of trash from being thrown into the holder.

The Cigarette Disposer has a safe galvanized sleeve that quickly extinguishes cigarettes to prevent potential fire hazards. This receptacle holds loads of cigarette waste and decreases the need to dispose of contents often saving operators time and labor costs. The removable top and inner sleeve allow for simple and effortless cleaning without any debris spillage on the ground which is a great feature highly appreciated by maintenance staff.

The Cigarette Disposer is made with UV inhibitors to prevent color fading and to maintain a fresh appearance that complements the image of your sites. The dimension of this unit are 12”W x 12”D x 38.5”H and are available in a variety of colors and always in stock for quick turn around and shipment.

Forte Products’ Cigarette Disposer puts cigarette waste where it belongs, OUT OF SIGHT!

