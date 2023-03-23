Circle K Adds Exclusive Mtn Dew Flavor to Its Froster Lineup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is celebrating the first anniversary of its exclusive Mtn Dew Purple Thunder flavor with the introduction of the Mtn Dew Purple Thunder Froster.

The Mtn Dew Purple Thunder Froster has the same sweet yet tangy taste that made Mtn Dew Purple Thunder comicbook.com's top ranked Mtn Dew release of 2022, according the convenience retailer. With the introduction of this new version of the flavor, customers can now enjoy the combination of berry and plum only at Circle K in frozen beverage form.

"Dew Nation's overwhelming approval of Purple Thunder at Circle K inspired us to offer it as one of our fan-favorite Froster flavors," said David Hall, vice president of global foodservice at Circle K. "We're excited to celebrate and have big plans for Mtn Dew Purple Thunder, including a 'Thunderversary' celebration starting in May."

Circle K originally launched the exclusive soda flavor in conjunction with PepsiCo in May 2022. The beverage innovation extended the retailer's ongoing partnership with the company, as it had previously worked with them on another Mtn Dew flavor — Major Melon — back in 2021.

In addition to the Froster, Mtn Dew Purple Thunder is also on Polar Pop and in 20-ounce bottles at Circle K locations across the United States.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores. It is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, in addition to its retail operations in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Ireland, Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Mountain Dew is a product of Purchase. N.Y.-based PepsiCo North America Beverages. PepsiCo Inc. generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.