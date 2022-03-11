Circle K Connects With Super Fans Through DC Comics Promotion

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Circle K banner launched an exclusive collection of DC Comics HeroStix on March 11, giving comic book fans who are young, old and in between a reason to visit their local convenience store.

The collection features a famous lineup of 24 DC Comics heroes, villains and symbols, such as Superman, Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and many more. These HeroStix Collectibles are only available at participating Circle K stores in 20 select states across the United States, making the coveted items extra special, according to the company.

"At Circle K, we love surprising and delighting our customers with fun exclusive offers that feed their passions and provide new reasons to make Circle K part of their daily routines," said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K. "With last week's premiere of 'The Batman', what better way to celebrate the iconic heroes of DC Comics than with HeroStix from Circle K?"

Starring Robert Pattinson as the iconic superhero and directed by Matt Reeves, "The Batman" arrived in theaters on March 4, marking the latest reboot of the World's Greatest Detective.

HeroStix Collectibles have a suction-cup base that allow them to stick to multiple flat surfaces, such as dashboards, windowsills or display shelves, for convenient decoration. Each HeroStix Collectible comes individually packaged, with the character's secret identity remaining a mystery until it is unwrapped.

To kick off the launch of the collection, Circle K is giving away one free HeroStix Collectible with every purchase of eight gallons of fuel or $10 of merchandise while supplies last. Superhero fans can also purchase an individual HeroClix Collectible for 99 cents each.