03/11/2022

Circle K Connects With Super Fans Through DC Comics Promotion

Fans can get a free HeroStix Collectible with purchase of eight gallons of fuel or $10 in merchandise.
LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Circle K banner launched an exclusive collection of DC Comics HeroStix on March 11, giving comic book fans who are young, old and in between a reason to visit their local convenience store.

The collection features a famous lineup of 24 DC Comics heroes, villains and symbols, such as Superman, Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and many more. These HeroStix Collectibles are only available at participating Circle K stores in 20 select states across the United States, making the coveted items extra special, according to the company.

"At Circle K, we love surprising and delighting our customers with fun exclusive offers that feed their passions and provide new reasons to make Circle K part of their daily routines," said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K. "With last week's premiere of 'The Batman', what better way to celebrate the iconic heroes of DC Comics than with HeroStix from Circle K?"

Starring Robert Pattinson as the iconic superhero and directed by Matt Reeves, "The Batman" arrived in theaters on March 4, marking the latest reboot of the World's Greatest Detective.

HeroStix Collectibles have a suction-cup base that allow them to stick to multiple flat surfaces, such as dashboards, windowsills or display shelves, for convenient decoration. Each HeroStix Collectible comes individually packaged, with the character's secret identity remaining a mystery until it is unwrapped.

To kick off the launch of the collection, Circle K is giving away one free HeroStix Collectible with every purchase of eight gallons of fuel or $10 of merchandise while supplies last. Superhero fans can also purchase an individual HeroClix Collectible for 99 cents each.

To encourage fans to collect all 24 HeroClix Collectibles, Circle K is also selling a collectible album to display them, available for $4.99.

HeroStix Collectibles and the collectible display album are exclusively available at Circle K stores in these 20 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, northern Florida and the panhandle, southern Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.

The launch of HeroStix collectibles marks the retailer's latest innovative effort to bring customers inside stores. It also ventured into pop culture in late 2021 when it teamed up with PepsiCo's Frito-Lay brand to bring Activision's "Call of Duty" video game series to stores, awarding shoppers who purchased both a 20-ounce MTN Dew and either a 2-ounce or 4.25-ounce bag of Doritos with an in-game calling card that is usable in either "Call of Duty: Vanguard" or "Call of Duty: Warzone." It also recently launched a contest to win free fuel for a year by filling up at Circle K-branded fuel locations, running through April 25.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates nearly 14,200 c-stores in 26 countries and territories. Approximately 10,8000 of its stores offer road transportation fuel. Couche-Tard employs approximately 124,000 people throughout its network.

