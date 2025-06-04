Circle K Earns Technology Honors in Europe

Circle K's people platform reimagined every stage of the employee journey, with its two-part, mobile-first application replacing traditional CVS with a situational judgment test and personal assessment ranked by predictive analytics. New hires then engage in a unified, game-based onboarding experience that blends interactive digital modules with hands-on tasks, all tailored in real time by AI-generated feedback.

"At Circle K, our commitment to our team members and customers drives everything we do. We are delighted to see that our investment in technology and AI is helping make a positive impact on teams across our markets," said Jens Rye, director of people development at Circle K Europe. "By enabling store managers to focus on leadership and providing our people with tailored learning opportunities, our team members can focus on delivering the best customer service each and every day."

Circle K's investment in transforming operations through innovative technology is already creating large-scale impact, reaping awards and supporting Circle K's customer-centric focus through operational excellence and highly engaged team members, the company said.

The award was announced days after Circle K opened its first electric vehicle (EV) charging-only location in Europe in Gårda, Sweden, near central Gothenburg.

Circle K Gårda is sited alongside Sweden's E6 motorway, which carries more than 100,000 vehicles daily and is host to over 10,000 people who work in the vicinity. It features 10 ultra–fast 400 kW chargers capable of powering vehicles from zero to 80% in approximately 15 minutes. Inside, the store offers fresh pizza, kebab and award–winning sausage, giving customers a comfortable gathering space that brings new life and convenience to the neighborhood.

"Our new location at Gårda marks a significant step in our ambition to win the EV customer — offering easy and convenient charging with a complete retail experience," said Hans-Olav Høidahl, executive vice president, European operations and global e-mobility. "With ultra-fast chargers, great food and beverage options, Wi-Fi and ample seating, the site has been designed to meet our customers' needs. It's a safe harbor on the road, and a clear step forward in our ambition to be the preferred on-the-go charging destination across Europe."

Following the opening of the Gårda location and Circle K's largest EV charging hub launch in Järna, Sweden, the company's European network now includes more than 3,000 Circle K branded chargers.

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.

