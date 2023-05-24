Circle K Fuel Day Returns Ahead of Holiday Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Circle K is offering drivers savings at the pump on May 25, the convenience store operator's second Circle K Fuel Day.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, more than 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstores fuel locations across the United States will offer 40 cents off per gallon, helping drivers to fuel up ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend and celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

The deal is available at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fueling locations within the U.S. A full list of participating sites is available at circlek.com/fuel-day.

[Read more: South Florida C-store Chain Rebrands to Circle K Following Acquisition]

"After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way," said Louise Warner, senior vice president, global fuels at Circle K. "With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings."

The discount is up to 40 cents per gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable laws. Holiday Stationstores customers must pay inside the store to receive the discount.

The retailer previously held Circle K Fuel Day ahead of Labor Day weekend 2022 in honor of the unofficial last weekend of summer.

In addition, on Circle K Fuel Day locations will hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer season.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which 10,900 offer road transportation with fuel.