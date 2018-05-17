Circle K Helps Launch 2018 'Share a Coke' Campaign

TEMPE, Ariz. — Circle K Stores Inc. helped kick off The Coca-Cola Co.'s fifth consecutive "Share a Coke" summer campaign through in-store promos.

To jumpstart the annual campaign, the convenience store retailer observed "National Have a Coke Day" on May 8 by encouraging Circle K Easy Rewards members through its mobile app to share a free 20-ounce Coca-Cola beverage offer via Facebook, Twitter or email to earn a free same-sized Coke for themselves, according to a report from Shopper Marketing.

Participants have until May 23 to redeem the offer.

Concurrently, Circle K offered a buy-one-get-one-free deal on 20-ounce Coke beverages. The deal was valid for one day only and supported by in-store digital checkout signs.

Extending the activities even further, Circle K is rewarding shoppers who download its mobile app and sign up for its loyalty program a free 20-ounce Coke. The offer runs through Sept. 4.

