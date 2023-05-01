Circle K Celebrates Exclusive Partnership With Mtn Dew

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, Circle K will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of its exclusive Mtn Dew Purple Thunder flavor with a 33-stop "Thunderversary Tour."

The tour will hit the road to bring free food and drinks, photo opportunities, games, prizes, live music and other in-store offers to sites across the country. The party starts on May 3 in Cleveland and will travel through the country for 13 weeks before concluding on July 25 in Eustis, Fla.

The festivities will continue on social media as Circle K fans can enter to win Mtn Dew Purple Thunder swag on Twitter and Instagram by sharing or commenting on Circle K Thunderversary giveaway posts. Prizes range from beach towels, chairs and pool floats to coolers, swimsuits and more.

"We take pride in knowing that Circle K is the official destination of Mtn Dew Purple Thunder and want to invite our customers to join in the celebration," said Sophie Provencher, senior vice president of global merchandising at Circle K. "We're honored to be part of Dew Nation and we want to continue honoring this unique drink and its fans with our Thunderversary Tour."

Launched in May 2022, Mtn Dew Purple Thunder is available exclusively at Circle K with multiple drink variations that have been introduced over time, including a Polar Pop, a Froster and a 20-ounce bottle. For super fans, a limited-edition color-changing Purple Thunder cup is also available in stores for $5.99, with a free fill up available upon purchase.

"Dew Nation's enthusiasm for Mtn Dew Purple Thunder has been tremendous," said Hugh Roth, chief customer and business development officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We wanted to match their enthusiasm and celebrate … by bringing an unforgettable experience to Mtn Dew Purple Thunder fans across the country."

All Thunderversary tour stops, including dates, times and details, can be viewed here.

Mountain Dew is a product of Purchase. N.Y.-based PepsiCo North America Beverages. PepsiCo Inc. generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores and approximately 122,000 employees. It is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, in addition to its retail operations in Canada, Europe and Hong Kong SAR.