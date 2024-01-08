Circle K Teams Up With Candy Brand to Bring Sweet Treat to Consumers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is teaming up with Butterfinger to offer multiple unique treats for a limited time.

The collaboration between the convenience store operator and the fan-favorite crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar is available now through March 5. Items include Butterfinger Brownie, Butterfinger Cookie and Butterfinger Hot Chocolate, which are now available at Circle K convenience stores across the United States.

Shoppers are invited to enjoy the limited-time-only Butterfinger Hot Chocolate on Jan. 31, National Hot Chocolate Day.

These offerings mark the latest exclusive partnership between Circle K and other popular brands. In September 2023, the retailer created its own superhero team-up with Warner Bros. Discovery and introduced a line of 24 new "HeroBadge" stickers or patches featuring DC Comics superheroes or villains.

The retailer also celebrated the one-year anniversary of its exclusive Mtn Dew Purple Thunder flavor last May with a 33-stop "Thunderversary Tour" that brought free food and drinks, photo opportunities, games, prizes, live music and other in-store offers to sites across the country. The Mtn Dew Purple Thunder Polar Pop also contributed to Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K's win as Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year in the 2023 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which 10,800 offer road transportation with fuel.

With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, Couche-Tard is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.