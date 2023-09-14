Circle K Teams Up With DC for Limited-Edition Collectibles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K created its own superhero team-up with Warner Bros. Discovery with the introduction of new "HeroBadge" stickers or patches.

From now until Oct. 31, every time a customer spends $10 on qualifying merchandise and fuel, they will receive one of 24 limited-edition, exclusive stickers or patches featuring DC Comics superheroes or villains. The patches are both washable and collectible.

"From Superman's cape to The Joker's mischievous grin, HeroBadges perfectly capture the essence of beloved DC characters, and we're thrilled to give Circle K customers a way to collect and show off their favorites on their water bottles, laptops, phones and more," said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K. "This collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Circle K allows people of all ages to express their fandom and spread the excitement with friends and family."

The HeroBadges also offer guests a chance to win a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in California or one of the weekly DC superhero swag prizes, including items like skateboard decks, exclusive throw blankets, framed wall arts and thermal water bottles. Customers can enter the contest by scanning their HeroBadges on win.circlek.com.

Licensed DC plush toys of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn will also be available for purchase in select stores.

The c-store operator has previously entered into exclusive partnerships with other groups and companies. More recently the chain concentrated on the manufacturing of beverage and food items, such as offering exclusive Mtn Dew flavors available only at Circle K locations or teaming up with PepsiCo Inc. for contests focused on college football fans.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which 10,900 offer road transportation with fuel.

Couche-Tard is No. 2 on the Convenience Store NewsTop 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2023.