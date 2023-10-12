CITGO Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability & Energy Efficiency

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. celebrated Energy Star Day on Oct. 11 and, as part of its recognition of Energy Awareness Month, highlighted its ongoing partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star program.

The petroleum marketer announced its employee engagement throughout the month of October will focus on energy efficiency and energy saving tips through special communications.

"As an Energy Star partner, we continue to build on our company-wide energy efficiency initiatives as we work to reduce our carbon footprint," said Carlos Jordá, CITGO president and CEO. "Reducing the energy intensity of our products is good for the environment and reduces our operational expenses; a winning strategy."

Last year, as part of its sustainability commitments, CITGO started to identify a supporting organizational structure to meet its goals and hosted an energy summit where employees, field experts and thought leaders introduced ways of improving energy usage, some of which are already in motion, according to the company.

This year, both corporate management and dedicated Energy Star teams at each individual plant will be focused on implementing the Energy Star Seven Step Plan, which provides a roadmap for continuous improvement based on best practices from the nation's leaders in energy management. The program has been so far successfully implemented by more than 800 manufacturing plants around the world.

While the full adoption of the program will take time, the company still plans to move forward with other efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, CITGO stated.

Houston-based CITGO operates refineries in Lake Charles, La., Lemont, Ill., and Corpus Christi, Texas; and lubricant packaging plants in Oklahoma City; Cicero, Ill.; and Atlanta, along with its Houston headquarters building. The company also wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals and six pipelines.

CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States, with a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day and 3,300 employees.