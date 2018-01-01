Clarity Energy Management System

Facility Solutions Group (FSG) introduced its energy management system, Clarity, at the 2018 Southwest Fuel and Convenience Expo. Clarity allows for real-time monitoring and analysis of enterprise-level building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, signs, IoT sensors and more. With the scalable solution, FSG can install an entirely new energy management system or adapt to integrate with systems already in place. Buildings can be managed in Clarity’s console, accessible via desktop or mobile phone. FSG’s 24/7 support team can remotely monitor and troubleshoot systems and dispatch technicians as needed.