Clean Label Tribe Hummus

With more and more consumers looking for transparency in their food, Tribe is relaunching its entire product portfolio with no artificial preservatives. The removal of artificial preservatives was a decision influenced by consumer research, which found that clean and recognizable ingredients are a top purchase driver within the hummus category, according to the brand. Tribe’s clean label initiative is made possible through advances in batch pasteurization technologies that allow for a safer and more secure production environment. Tribe is celebrating its clean label launch with new packaging that features simplified illustrations and a new color collaboration.