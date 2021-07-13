CleanAir Sachet for Ice Machines

Global Environmental Cleaning Solutions LLC has teamed up with Selective Micro Technologies LLC to introduce CleanAir, a product designed to clean and refresh the internal environment of ice machines. After installation, the CleanAir sachet draws moisture from the atmosphere to produce a consistent stream of ultra-pure chlorine dioxide gas. The gas is able to clean and remove stains caused by mold and mildew throughout the ice machine for 30 days. CleanAir boosts the quality of ice while reducing the cost of ice machine maintenance and regulatory infractions, according to the maker.