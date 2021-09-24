GK Software released the CLOUD4RETAIL OmniPOS 5.19, a point-of-sale solution that provides an enterprise-class, unified platform that can adapt to the changes affecting all retail segments. Its flexible, open commerce platform powers the modern retail experience, from touchless mobile payments to support for quick-service restaurants, as well as flexible, integrated payment processing. The OmniPOS 5.19 also provides improvements for fuel retailing, including EMV and contactless payments in the store and at the pump, widescreen POS support for fuel pump displays, and visibility of external applications — such as security monitors, integrated lottery, and workforce management.